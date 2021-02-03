Article Image Alt Text

NAUW donates book

Wed, 02/03/2021 - 11:40am
Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

In recognition of February as Black History Month, the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch donated a children’s book to the Acadia Parish Library in Crowley. The book, “28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World,” was written by Charles R. Smith Jr., and features a different influential figure in African American History for each day of the month. On hand for the donation were, from left, Hilda Jones and Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, NAUW - Crowley Branch; Jenna McDaniel, Acadia Parish Library; and Debira Broussard, NAUW - Crowley Branch.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021