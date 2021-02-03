NAUW donates book

In recognition of February as Black History Month, the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch donated a children’s book to the Acadia Parish Library in Crowley. The book, “28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World,” was written by Charles R. Smith Jr., and features a different influential figure in African American History for each day of the month. On hand for the donation were, from left, Hilda Jones and Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, NAUW - Crowley Branch; Jenna McDaniel, Acadia Parish Library; and Debira Broussard, NAUW - Crowley Branch.