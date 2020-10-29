New ‘Get It Growing’ calendar available from LSU AgCenter

A year’s worth of inspiration and instruction overflow from the newest edition of the LSU AgCenter lawn and garden calendar.

Vivid photos showcasing the beauty of Louisiana gardens and helpful tips from horticulture experts fill the 2021 Get It Growing Lawn & Garden Calendar, designed specifically for Louisiana gardeners.

The calendar is now available online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar along with other gardening publications.

“Once again, the LSU AgCenter’s Get It Growing calendar provides useful gardening information chock-full of eye-popping photos of flowers, plants, lawns and gardens,” said Elma Sue McCallum, of AgCenter Communications, who serves as the calendar coordinator. “Increased interest in gardening makes the calendar a great gift for the gardener on your list or for anyone who enjoys beautiful photos.”

Gardening enthusiasts can learn more about gardening with monthly tips from Heather Kirk-Ballard, AgCenter horticulturist. Novice and seasoned gardeners alike will find the calendar a great gardening resource, and both will enjoy the beautiful full-color photos of flowers, fruits, vegetables and trees by Louisiana photographers.

The full-color, 32-page calendar also features a special section on live oak trees, gardening tips for each month of the year, gardening terms, a how-to section on pollinating vegetables and a list of AgCenter gardening publications. Additionally, the calendar highlights the latest Louisiana Super Plants, which include Beacon impatiens, Suncredible sunflowers, Mulhy grass and Supertunia Mini Vista indigo.

Photos are selected from a statewide call for entries. Winning photographers include Debra Jones, Walker; Ann Anderson, New Orleans; Kristi Hammatt, Baton Rouge; Conchita Richey, Gonzales; Glenda Balliviero, Belle Chase; Theresa Gore, Lafayette; Jackie Kyzar Ducote, Denham Springs; Glenn Stokes, New Iberia; Catherine Lorio, Oscar; Rhoda Stevenson, Campti; Allen Owings, Hammond; Claudia Husseneder, St. Gabriel; Norman Balliviero, Belle Chase; Ken Gravois, Baton Rouge; and Pat Riddick, Baton Rouge. Sample photos and more information also are available through the website.

The 9-inch-by-13.25-inch calendar, which is designed as part of the AgCenter’s popular Get It Growing educational campaign, sells for $11.95 and is available for online orders at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/.

For more information about the Get It Growing calendar, email the AgCenter Communications staff at getitgrowingcalendar@agcenter.lsu.edu. The calendar also is expected to be available through a variety of garden centers across the state.