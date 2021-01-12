Shadows Wine Walk announced

The Shadows-on-the-Teche invites you to spend a beautiful Saturday afternoon tasting wines from “West of the Teche” and expertly chosen pairings by eight gracious volunteer table hosts, while strolling through the beautiful Shadows Gardens as live music plays in the background.

Shadows Wine Walk will take place Sat., March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Limited tickets are available.

The first 75 ticket purchasers will receive a keepsake glass donated by McGeeScott Realty and featuring the event logo and year. The afternoon will also include a Wine Pull raffle where every pull is a winner. Event attendees will have the opportunity to vote for “Best Wine & Pairing” and “Best Booth Decorations” during the event.

Tickets for Shadows Wine Walk are $40 for individuals and $75 for a duo. Wine Pull tickets are $20 each. Tickets for both can be purchased online.

In order to make this event as safe as possible for staff, volunteers, visitors, and vendors, the Shadows will implement coronavirus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines. At this moment, masks are required for entry and visitors are asked to practice safe social distancing.

Funds raised will be used to support the work of the Shadows, which includes their parish-wide education programs, lectures, and other education-based events.