Sorority chapter gathers for Christmas

Glenda Atkinson hosted the annual Christmas luncheon of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi at her home on Dec. 8.

The group met outside for a short business meeting followed by entertainment. Elsie Rowell read a poem entitled “A Soldier’s Night Before Christmas,” and Shirley Griffin read the “Cajun Night Before Christmas.”

Members then took turns sharing childhood Christmas memories.

The group brought food items to be donated to the Crowley Christian Care Center following the meeting.

The January meeting will be held at Rowell’s home, and members are asked to bring paper towels for Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen.

Following the meeting, those present, Atkinson, Griffin, Connie Jaubert, Rowell and Phyllis Triggs enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared by the hostess and members.

The enjoyable gathering concluded with the secret sister gift exchange.