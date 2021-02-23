Article Image Alt Text

Martha Bordelon

Barbara Geesey

Aline Guidry

Lottie Keith

Mildred Landry

Mary Ann Sagrera

Myrtle Vining

Southwind residents show floral design skills

Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:19am
CROWLEY

Recently the Crowley Garden Club facilitated a floral design activity for the residents at Southwind Assisted Living.
In the past, the club had brought all of the materials and tools necessary for floral design work to Southwind and assisted the residents with their creations, which would then be judged in a “Faux Flower Show.”
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club was unable to participate in person.
Not wanting to cancel the annual event, however, Crowley Garden Club members once again provided flowers, containers, tools and other floral design materials to the residents, with the staff facilitating this year’s activity.
The “Faux Flower Show” was not held, but each resident created her own unique design and was presented with a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates.
According to Crowley Garden Club President Christie Brammer, the event is very popular with Southwind’s residents and the designs get better every year.

