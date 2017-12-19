St. Michael Class of 1967 holds 50-year reunion

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Members of the St. Michael High School Class of 1967 on hand for the Saturday, Dec. 9, reunion included, seated from left, Tommy Dupuis, Judy Bollich Hollier, Mary Beth Reggie Istre, Sr. Doris Ann Roy, Anne Fleuriet Gaspard, Donnie Gaspard; first row standing, Catherine Morrow Hodges, Clara Thevis Savoy, Belinda Bourgeois Koon, Beverly Hensgens Dorr, Bobbie Schultz Miller, Cynthia Sarkies Witt, Dale Hensgens, Sarah Chappuis Brown; second row standing, Donald Orgeron, Lana Guidry Keigley, Dickie Fruge, Edmund Habetz, Carolyn Guillot and Fred Reggie.
Tue, 12/19/2017 - 1:29pm Saja Hoffpauir