Tea held for NCS Homecoming Court

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

Members of the Northside Christian School Homecoming Court and their mothers were recently fêted with a tea in their honor. Mr. and Ms. Northside will be crowned prior to the school’s Friday night homecoming game against South Cameron. Enjoying the Jan. 9 event were, seated from left, Riley Armstrong, Brylynn George, Madeline Dischler, Kyra Gary, Elizabeth Randall, Seioriana Guidry, Ashtyne Monceaux; standing, Kim Armstrong, Constance Brown, Tessa Dischler, Kenita Gary, Lisa Randall, Ianeta Guidry and Julie Monceaux.