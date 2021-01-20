Article Image Alt Text

Tea held for NCS Homecoming Court

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:24am
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
Members of the Northside Christian School Homecoming Court and their mothers were recently fêted with a tea in their honor. Mr. and Ms. Northside will be crowned prior to the school’s Friday night homecoming game against South Cameron. Enjoying the Jan. 9 event were, seated from left, Riley Armstrong, Brylynn George, Madeline Dischler, Kyra Gary, Elizabeth Randall, Seioriana Guidry, Ashtyne Monceaux; standing, Kim Armstrong, Constance Brown, Tessa Dischler, Kenita Gary, Lisa Randall, Ianeta Guidry and Julie Monceaux.

