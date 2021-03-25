Thibodeaux to speak on new book at Vermilionville Saturday morning

Vermilionville will host author William Thibodeaux on Saturday, March 27, to speak about his book, "Historic Tales of Acadiana."

The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

According to the book’s publisher, Arcadia Publishing, Thibodeaux looks at a time, when “the twisted wreckage from the Ricohoc disaster smolders, passenger trains turned into husks amid predawn fog.

“Would-be assassins draw straws to determine who will take out Huey Long. And pickers stroll the banks of the Vermilion River during the heyday of the Spanish moss industry, plucking their livelihood from majestic oaks, many of which still stand. This strange country bewilders Vermilion Parish pioneers, and the Olive once again plies the waters of the Mermentau River... Thibodeaux plumbs the record of Southwest Louisiana, breathing fresh life into the fascinating history of Acadiana.”

Thibodeaux, a native of Rayne, attended Rayne High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1967 at the age of 18. He served on a World War II Fletcher Class destroyer – the USS O'Bannon DD-450 – in the West Pacific.

After his military obligation, Thibodeaux took a job with Southern Pacific Railroad in 1970 as a track laborer. He held several supervisory positions, mostly roadmaster, on the Schriever District and, after Southern Pacific merged with Union Pacific, at Union Pacific's Livonia Service Unit.

He retired from the railroad after more than 40 years of service. Thibodeaux currently resides in Lafayette with his wife, Judy and their dog, Baby Bear.

For more information, call (337) 233-4077 or visit Vermilionville’s facebook page.

Vermilionville is located at 300 Fisher Road in Lafayette.