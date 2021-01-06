COVID-19 drives down airport traffic numbers

Lafayette Regional Airport saw its passenger counts plummet in 2020 due to COVID-19, but there’s reason to be optimistic about air travel rebounding into 2021.

Through October, Lafayette Regional Airport had about 192,000 outgoing and incoming passengers — the airport’s lowest total for the first 10 months of the year in at least a decade. Year to date, traffic numbers are down 43.8 percent from the previous low in 2017 and more than 56.5 percent from last year.

It’s a departure from last year, when the airport set records for both incoming and outgoing fliers.

The airport had solid traffic numbers for the first two months of the year, before Louisiana began seeing the effects of COVID-19.

In January, the airport had about 19,300 departing passengers, the second-best January on record. The airport also had about 18,400 incoming passengers, the third-best January on record.

For February, LFT had 18,400 departing fliers, which was the third-best February in the last decade. The month also had around 18,500 incoming fliers, which was the second-best mark for February.

But the airport saw traffic fall sharply in March. The airport had 9,300 departing passengers and 10,500 incoming passengers, both of which were the worst single month recorded in the last decade.

That record-low would soon fall, however, as April through August each had less than 10,000 enplanements and less than 10,000 deplanements. April was the low point for the airport with 1,600 departing passengers and 1,800 incoming passengers as travel throughout the nation plummeted.

The airport has seen a slow rebound over the last few months, fueling some optimism about 2021.

In September and August, the airport saw more than 10,000 passengers for both incoming and outgoing flights, though those figures are still far below the same months last year.

Steven Picou, the executive director for Lafayette Regional Airport, said he isn’t sure how the numbers will look in 2021 since air travel will largely be reliant on how quickly the COVID-19 vaccine is disseminated.

He said he’s optimistic the airport could see relatively normal travel numbers by the middle of the year.

“If the vaccine is as effective as they’re saying it’s going to be, then 2021 should be a good year,” Picou said.

Lafayette Regional Airport followed a national pattern in terms of COVID-19’s impact on air travel.

Nationwide domestic air travel was more than 90 percent below 2019’s figures for much of March, April and May, according to data from Airlines for America, an airline advocacy group.

While national figures have improved later in the year, they remain about 68 percent lower than 2019’s numbers for mid-December.

Louisiana’s airports have been particularly affected, losing nearly half of their scheduled flights compared with December 2019. Louisiana had the 15th largest reduction in scheduled flights, and the largest reduction of southeast states.

Even if the number of passengers remains low, Lafayette Regional Airport will have a bright spot in 2021. The new $90-million,120,000 square foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“We said we would open in the fourth quarter of 2021, and we are planning on opening in the fourth quarter of 2021,” Picou said. “We said that prior to any hint of COVID.”