Johnson and Johnson releases results of COVID vaccine trials

Johnson and Johnson says its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, but not as well as other two-shot variants of the vaccine that are already on the market.

The company released results from its Phase 3 trial on Friday, saying that it was 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of the virus, and 85 percent effective in preventing the most severe cases of COVID-19.

By contrast, two-shot vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna were both more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. However, because the Johnson and Johnson shot only requires a single dose, a large supply of the vaccine could potentially solve some logistical problems in widespread distribution.

Johnson and Johnson also said that the vaccine candidate performed better in the U.S. than it did in South Africa, where a mutated form of the virus is spreading throughout the country.

According to the Associated Press, the vaccine was 72 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., while only 57 percent effective in South Africa.

The company says it will file for Emergency Use Authorization within a week. Johnson & Johnson has already committed to providing 100 million doses of the vaccine by June and could provide doses as soon as it is cleared by the CDC and FDA.