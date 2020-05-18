Library to offer curbside service

The Acadia Parish Library has announced that starting Monday, May 18, it will be offering curbside service at all of its branches.

Requests will be taken by phone and patrons will be allowed to pick up their books at designated spaces in front of their local libraries.

All books are being sanitized and will be placed in brand new plastic bags.

You can also return your library books at the same location. No overdue fines will be charged until further notice. Patrons will not be allowed in the libraries at this time, and donations are not being accepted.

For more information call 788-1880.