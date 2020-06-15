Every year a handful of artists in South Louisiana are selected by a panel of fine art jurors to paint their own renditions of a prize-winning color photograph.

The artists’ varied interpretations of the photo result in a collection of unique paintings that all capture the spirit of the swamp through different stylistic filters.

The collection is known as “Swamp Spirits.”

Throughout the year, the paintings travel together every three months to one of four museums or galleries in South Louisiana, and The Gallery in Crowley has once again been selected as one of those four.

This year’s photograph, “Flight Through Paradise,” was taken in Breaux Bridge by Gary Meyers.

Meyers has been an avid fisherman and sportsman since he was a youth and has a love for nature and wildlife. As a beginning photographer, he used film, but now uses the patience, knowledge and skills he learned then to create stunning digital photographs.

According to Meyers, “Wildlife and nature photography is challenging but it’s very rewarding to be able to freeze a split second in time and even more rewarding to be able to share it with others.”

The artists interpreting the photograph are given set parameters for their work: They must be paintings on unframed, stretched 30” x 40” canvases ready to hang in a gallery or museum in either portrait or landscape style.

Each of the paintings is interesting and unique. Some artists hide people or animals in their paintings. Some paintings seem to “whisper” their theme while others “speak loudly.”

“Swamp Spirits 2020” artists include:

• Pixie Carter, “Wings Up”

• Karen Faulk, “Lilies of the Swamp”

• Laura Labord, “In the Light”

• Simone Little, “Vanishing Resources”

• Tony Mayard, “Frog’s Eye View”

• Greg “Klebe” Meaux, “On Imperial Wings”

• Theresa Trahan, “Morning Flight” and

• Tina Trahan, “The Great White.”

Faulk is a member of the Crowley Art Association.

Unfortunately, “Swamp Spirits 2020” arrived at The Gallery during Phase 1 of the state’s reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown, so the time period for public viewing was curtailed. Now that the state has entered Phase 2, the exhibit is open.

“Swamp Spirits” will hang at The Gallery through the month of June.

The Gallery is located at 411 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To schedule a tour of the exhibit, call The Gallery at (337) 514-5114 or Sheila Kelly, coordinator of The Gallery, at (225) 284-1203. Tours can also be scheduled by messaging the Crowley Art Association on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CrowleyArtAssociation.