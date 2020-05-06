CRD deadline nears for upcoming baseball/softball seasons

The Crowley Recreation Department is still taking registration for its upcoming baseball and softball seasons.

Both the baseball and softball seasons have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic but the CRD is still optimistic about getting regular season play in.

Plans are to hopefully begin practice in June and have regular season play start after the July 4 holiday.

As of now, the registration deadline is May 18 but if the stay at home order is lifted, the CRD will likely extend its deadline until the end of the month.

All-Star play was officially canceled as of last Friday so league play will run until the start of the school year.

The leagues being offered include:

T-Ball (boys and girls, 3-4)

Shetland (boys and girls, 5-6)

Pinto (boys, 7-8)

Mustang (boys, 9-10)

Bronco (boys, 11-12)

Pony (boys, 13-14)

Lilbiddy (girls, 7-8)

10U (girls, 9-10)

12U (girls, 11-12)

14U (girls, 13-14)

Registration fees are $35 for those families residing inside the Crowley city limits and $45 for those residing outside the city limits.

Registration can be done online at crowley-la.com.

For more information call the CRD at 788-4124.