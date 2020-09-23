2020 Lafayette Christmas Parade cancelled

After discussions with city officials and local law enforcement, the 2020 Sonic Christmas Parade in Lafayette has been cancelled due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although Gov. Edwards has moved the state of Louisiana into Phase 3, current restrictions remain in place limiting crowd sizes to not more than 250 people for outdoor events,” explained Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan. “For this reason, the Lafayette Police Department cannot issue a permit for the parade while current restrictions remain.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but we agree that protecting residents’ health is most important,” said Gary Wilkerson, president of Kergan Bros. Sonic. “We look forward to the parade returning next year, and we wish everyone a safe holiday season.”

Kergan Bros. Sonic has been the Lafayette Christmas Parade corporate sponsor since 2003. The parade began in 1947 to mark Santa’s official arrival in the city.

The celebration is also an opportunity for children to bring their Christmas letters for Santa, which are collected and mailed to the North Pole.

In light of this year’s decision, children are welcome to bring their letters to any Lafayette-area SONIC Drive-in, which will forward them to Santa. In addition, letters can be mailed directly to:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888