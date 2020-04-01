Acadia cases continue to climb

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Acadia, just like in the rest of Louisiana and the country, continues to rise.

The total case count in the parish has jumped to 47, up from 39 on Tuesday.

One coronavirus-related death has been reported in the parish since the first case was confirmed in the state 24 days ago.

At noon on Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana had risen to 6,424, with 273 reported deaths.

That represented an increase of 1,187 new cases and 34 deaths since Tuesday, when LDH reported the biggest single-day jump during the crisis.

On Wednesday, 1,498 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 490 required ventilation.

Sixty of the state’s 64 parishes were reporting at least one confirmed case.

Gov. John Bel Edwards called Tuesday’s spike in cases and deaths “sobering” and again emphasized the importance of better compliance of his stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the infection.

“There’s no way to see that number (of new cases) and not be startled, but it could be informed by test results that have stacked up,” the governor said during his daily briefing on Tuesday. “I pray that’s the case. There’s no reason yet to believe that we’re flattening the curve.

“When we see numbers like (Tuesday’s), it reaffirms why I made the decision to extend the stay-at-home order to April 30. I implore everyone to embrace these mitigation measures. Stay at home and save lives. Be patient.”

Edwards said he will issue a new proclamation before week’s end extending a broad array of restrictions on businesses, schools and daily life, implemented over the past several weeks. Those restrictions were set to expire April 13.

Edwards said he will extend them until at least two weeks beyond that — through the end of April — and has repeatedly hinted they could be in place well into May unless the state makes headway “flattening the curve,” or slowing the spread of coronavirus to avoid overwhelming health systems.