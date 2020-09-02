Acadia public schools on track for Sept. 8 start

Acadia Parish School System has reported everything’s a go for the start of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“Most of the district’s facilities have received power again. Our teachers have reported back to school and are preparing for the upcoming school year,” Superintendent Scott Richard said Monday afternoon.

According to Richard, highlights of changes for the upcoming school year include:

1) Students return on Tuesday, Sept. 8;

2) Pre-K through grade 5 will attend school daily;

3) Grades 6-12 will attend on an A/B schedule;

4) Students enrolled in the Acadia Parish all-virtual learning program — A+Campu — will also start on Tuesday, Sept. 8;

5) Acadia Parish will be operating following a Phased Reopening Plan based on the spread of the coronavirus and in accord with state government guidelines, reopening in Phase II (plan can be found on the school board’s website homepage);

6) New safety requirements will be in place whereby all students in grades 3-12 and all staff will be required to wear face coverings; and,

7) Several routines such as bus transportation, breakfast, lunch, recess, athletics, etc., will be different to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

More details about the changes can be found on the school system’s website as well as from communication with each respective school.

The system’s website can be accessed at https://acadia.k12.la.us/

In addition to traditional school returning, students enrolled in the virtual (online) A+Campus should be contacted by the students home school (the school that a student would normally attend in person) for the distribution of Chromebooks.

Each home school will communicate specific pick up dates and times to parents. It is important to check the email provided when enrolling perspective students in A+Campus Virtual Learning Program.

According to Richard, the school’s were slightly delayed in contacting parents due to the hurricane but will be contacting those enrolled in A+Campus with specific times and dates to pick up electronics.