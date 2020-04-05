APSB to distribute meals on Monday

While plans for the home delivery Emergency-Meals-to-You program are being finalized, the Acadia Parish School Board will again offer “Grab-n-Go” meals Monday, April 6.

Superintendent Scott Richard said the prepackaged meals will once more be distributed at five locations — Crowley and Armstrong (Rayne) middle schools, Iota High School and Church Point and Estherwood elementary schools.

Distribution will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“The goal is to provide multiple meals containing individually wrapped food items to children 18 years of age and under for the week,” Richard explained.

“We encourage drivers of vehicles to remain in their vehicles and assist us with receiving the meals at each site,” he added. “We would also appreciate students being present to receive the meals.”

The meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Richard said parish school officials are working to verify the various data sets required by the school system, the Louisiana Department of Education and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty to can move forward with the Emergency-Meals-to-You deliveries to residences.

“This process will take some time and we appreciate the level of cooperation and courteousness we’ve received from the families that have enrolled in the system,” Richard said.

“We will provide further information in the coming days regarding this program designed to supplement meals for our students during the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home-Order that has now been extended (to April 30) by Governor Edwards to Stop-the-Spread.

“We are doing our best to balance the safety of all while working to provide the supplemental meal service to the best of our ability.”