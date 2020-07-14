APSB sets opening day; guidelines

Acadia Parish School Board has introduced phased reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year that includes pushing back the first day of school for students to Aug. 17.

Superintendent Scott Richard explained this is the best summary of where APSB is as a district as of July 13 and that he feels its “a good balance, but subject to change as this is a very unprecedented and fluid situation.”

The following operational and instructional plans will be implemented in Acadia Parish schools based upon the Governor’s declaration of phased openings. All proposed scenarios are subject to change based on guidance from the CDC, Office of Public Health, Governor’s Office, and/or Louisiana Department of Education.

Phase 1

• Maximum group size

- 10 individuals including adults

- Buses are at 25 percent capacity

• All Grades (Pre-K-12)

- Students receive distance remote education utilizing both Google Classroom and/or hard copies of materials distributed through pickup/drive-thru at school.

- Attendance is recorded and assignments are graded.

- Devices will be distributed to all students through pickup/drive-thru at the school.

Phase 2

• Maximum group size

- 25 individuals including adults per group (Static group is priority)

- Buses are at 50 percent capacity (Buses will run multiple routes)

•Elementary (Pre-K-5th)

- All elementary students in grades Pre-K, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 report to school five days per week with static grouping and safety protocols in place to the maximum extent possible.

Static groups are cohorts of students who remain together in learning environment throughout the day. Interaction between other static groups on campus is minimized.

- Instructional times will be adjusted to accommodate the arrival of buses as necessary.

- Guidelines on face coverings/mask will be released by the school system in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC recommendations.

• Middle School and High School (6th - 12th)

- Middle School students in grades 6,7 and 8 report on an A/B schedule with social distancing to the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

- When a group is not present at school, they are engaging in distance learning utilizing both Google Classroom and/or hard copies. (Hybrid)

- Attendance is recorded and assignments are graded.

- A/B Schedule: Monday - Group A; Tuesday - Group B; Wednesday - Group A; Thursday - Group B and Friday - A/B rotation

- Students with moderate to significant disabilities have the opportunity to report five days a week as per IEP Team decision.

- Guidelines on face coverings/mask will be released by the school system in accordance with the LA Department of Health and CDC recommendations.

Phase 3

• Maximum group size

- 50 individuals including adults per group

- Buses are at 75 percent capacity (Buses run multiple routes)

• Elementary (Pre-K-5th)

- All elementary students in grades PreK, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 report to school five days per week with static grouping and safety protocols in place to the maximum extent possible. Static groups are cohorts of students who remain together in learning environment throughout the day. Interaction between other static groups on campus is minimized.

- Instructional times will be adjusted to accommodate the arrival of buses as necessary.

- Guidelines on face coverings/mask will be released by the school system in accordance with the LA Department of Health and CDC recommendations.

• Middle School and High School

- All middle school students report to school five days per week with social distancing protocols to be the maximum extent possible and safety protocols.

- Assemblies or gym use must be below 49 students plus teacher.

- Guidelines on face coverings/mask will be released by the school system in accordance with the LA Department of Health and CDC recommendations.

• A+ Campus Virtual Program (K-12)

A+ Campus is a free, local option to the traditional public school with a long-term commitment as an alternative to traditional learning at a regular school campus.

- Any student may elect to register in the A+ Campus virtual program - focus in grades K through 12.

- Edgenuity software will be utilized at A+ Campus virtual program for grades K-12.

- Detail regarding A+ Campus virtual program were released July 7 and posted on the Acadia Parish School Board website.

- Online pre-registration will take place through July 24.

- Students access standards-based courses delivered by highly-qualified/certified instructors through an online format that is closely aligned to the district’s scope and sequence for each course.

- Students work at their own pace with timed progress benched through various online learning activities utilizing the Edgenuity platform.

- Courses are able to be completed anytime/anywhere and are progress-monitored through assignments, quizzes, test, and exams utilizing the Edgenuity platform.

- Students have access to certified teachers for tutoring.

- Students enrolled in A+ Campus may participate in their (zoned/home school) school-based extracurricular activities.

Symptom Monitoring

Students will be assessed upon arrival on campus and through out the day, including temperature checks. Students exhibiting symptoms will be isolated on the campus and parents/guardians will be notified.

High touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times throughout the day, including restrooms. Hand-washing/hand sanitizing should occur upon arrival, at least every two hours, before/after eating, before/after using the outdoor equipment and before exit.

Additional supplies will be provided for each school.

Richard noted that Phase I distance/remote learning is different from the A+Campus designed for total, online virtual learning with a long term commitment.

Phase I distance/remote learning will be provided by each respective school’s staff and will consist of a mix of virtual learning via computer along with written assignments distributed via pick-up/drop off delivery methods at each respective school with the hope of return to Phase 2 and/or Phase 3.

At this time, calendar adjustments during the pandemic will allow for students to report on Monday, Aug. 17, and that school-based staff report on Monday, Aug. 10, with a full week on campuses prior to students starting.

Phase 2 plans are focused on capacity requirements relative to transportation and social distancing on campuses.

Use of the A/B rotation for grades 6-12 will allow for additional space/capacity on school buses since Phase 2 requires 50 percent ridership at any given time. Spacing and disbursement of passengers will be to the maximum extent possible.

Phase 2 plans do not allow for contact and high-risk sports nor band/chorus.

Campus entry and exit points will be organized to maintain maximum group sizes and physical distancing recommendations to the maximum extent possible. Distances will be established between the teacher’s work space and students work spaces.

Visitors will be limited to appointments, scheduled parent conferences and other meetings, check-in/check-out and emergencies.

Richard assured that school will not start prior to Aug. 17 — possibly later depending on what the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education recommends.

BESE was to meet Tuesday.