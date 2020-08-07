Assessor launches online Homestead Exemption service

The Acadia Parish Assessor’s Office is proud to release a new feature on their website with the goal of helping homeowners apply for Homestead Exemption.

Due to increased safety precautions throughout the state, this newest website addition will give homeowners the opportunity to complete the Homestead Exemption form without having to leave their home,’ according to James “Jimbo” Petitjean, parish assessor.

The form is designed to be user-friendly and easily submittable online. Once the form is submitted, the assessor’s office can easily review the application and once approved, the applicant will be notified by e-mail.

“The Acadia Parish Assessor’s Office strives to raise awareness and educate residents on the assessment process, while offering accurate and relevant parish information upon request,” said Petitjean. “This new feature will fulfill our mission of helping Acadia Parish residents have easy access to important resources, no matter their location.”

In order to use this feature, Acadia Parish residents can visit the Assessor’s newly designed website at www.acadiaassessor.org and stay connected with the Acadia Parish Assessor’s Office by following their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AcadiaParishAssessor.