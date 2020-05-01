Bishop endorses stay-at-home extension, says diocese preparing for resumption of public Mass

Public Masses will continue, but not until state and health officials say it’s okay, according to Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette.

In a message to area Catholics, Deshotel said the church is aware of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ May 15 target for relaxing some social distancing guidelines in Louisiana and should that “consistent downward trend” in coronavirus cases occur, “we hope to begin slowly gathering to celebrate public Masses again.”

“I know it has been difficult for all you to be without public celebration of the Eucharist. It has been necessary to halt the rapid spread of the virus that has brought so much suffering,” the bishop said.

Deshotel said the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation will be extended for all Catholics for the time being.

“After public Masses resume, I will allow your attendance at a weekday Mass to fulfill your Sunday Mass devotion,” he said. “This will lessen the crowd on Sunday.”

However, the bishop urged those who are vulnerable because of age — 65 or older — or previous medical conditions to stay home until the pandemic has subsided, adding that their dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation will continue.

“When it is safe and the OK is given we will begin celebrating public Masses,” Deshotel said. “At the direction of health officials, 25 percent of the ... seating capacity of your parish church will be allowed in the church. This means that when that number has been reached, others will be invited to come to another Mass.”

He said those in church will be spaced 6 feet apart and in every other pew. They will also be asked to space 6 feet apart in the line to receive Holy Communion.

“All will be encouraged to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before and after Mass. Until the danger has passed, I am directing that if you receive Holy Communion, you receive it in the hand as a precaution,” said Deshotel, adding that churches will be sanitized after each Mass and missalettes and hymnals will be removed from the pews to avoid contamination.