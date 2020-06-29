CARES Act federal moratorium on evictions explained

The ASSIST Agency HUD-approved Housing Counseling Program is in place to help people become or remain stably housed through education, counseling, and financial assistance, according to Edna Semar, Acadia director.

The program can help those who are struggling to maintain housing or to become homeowners.

“We are charged with educating the community about services, Fair Housing Rights, the path to homeownership, financial stability and housing stability. Today, we are explaining the CARES Act Federal Moratorium on evictions,” states Dwight Alexander II, ASSIST Agency Housing Director.

The National Housing Law Project explains the CARES Act federal eviction moratorium as follows: The eviction moratorium restricts lessors of covered properties (discussed in more detail below) from filing new eviction actions for non-payment of rent, and also prohibits “charging fees, penalties, or other charges to the tenant related to such nonpayment of rent.” Sec. 4024(b).

The federal moratorium also provides that a lessor (of a covered property) may not evict a tenant after the moratorium expires except on 30 days’ notice — which may not be given until after the moratorium period.

These protections generally prohibit eviction from March 27 to July 24. It only applies to the nonpayment of rent and other charges, and not for other causes for an eviction.

The CARES Act protections apply to you if:

• You receive federal rental assistance from one of these voucher or grant programs:

- Section 8 housing voucher program

- Rural housing voucher program

- McKinney-Vento homeless assistance grants

- Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

- Rural Development Vouchers

• You or your landlord receive assistance through any of these federally-subsidized housing programs:

- Public housing

- Section 8 project-based housing

- Section 202 housing for the elderly

- Section 811 housing for people with disabilities

- Section 236 or 538 multifamily rental housing

For more information please contact the ASSIST Agency Housing Director, Dwight Alexander II at 337-788-7551 x 138.