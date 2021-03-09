Catholic diocese guidelines call for masks, social distancing when possible

Louisiana’s move to a modified Phase 3 reopening means that the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette’s 120 churches will not be encumbered by state-mandated capacity guidelines.

But the diocese said in a Thursday statement that those attending Mass should wear masks, that those attending Mass should worship from safe social distances when possible and that many churches will keep distinct areas designated for the elderly, immunocompromised and those “who desire to worship six feet from others.”

Liturgical ministers are expected to wear masks, the statement said.

Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, communicated those diocesan COVID-19 guidelines to priests earlier Thursday before the diocese released its statement Thursday afternoon. He also said the diocese continues to operate under his dispensation from mandatory Sunday Mass attendance.

“If you’re not yet comfortable returning to in-person Mass, you can fulfill your duty to sanctify Sunday by watching a televised or live-streamed Mass as a family, by reciting the rosary, reading scripture or by participating in other devotions,” the issued diocesan statement said.

People of all ages with underlying medical issues should adhere to all CDC guidelines, the statement said.

The diocese noted that the governor’s announcement on the transition to Phase 3 said, “Religious services will no longer have capacity limits, social distancing is strongly encouraged and masking will still be required.” Prior to the announcements, church services were limited to 75% capacity.

Factors that encouraged the state’s move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 included an overall COVID-19 test positivity of 5%, down from 15% six weeks ago, and the fact that the state has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.