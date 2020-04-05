Chief: First nights of curfew quiet; no more ‘siren’ warning

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reported that the first couple of nights of the parishwide curfew were relatively quiet here.

The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was implemented Thursday night, a collaborative effort including Sheriff K.P. Gibson and chiefs of police of all Acadia Parish municipalities.

Broussard added that the siren used by Crowley Police officers to mark the start of the curfew Thursday night “was a one-time thing.”

He noted that he chose that particular siren “because it was the most muffled sound” he found to mark the beginning of the curfew.

Many area citizens associated the siren with the that used in the horror movie “The Purge.”

Broussard said he had not seen the movie and did not know the sound was associated with it.

The chief added that, as long as the curfew is in place, officers will be stopping anyone out after curfew, including walkers, bikers and vehicles.

“All individuals must have proper paperwork stating they are traveling to or from work,” Broussard said. “Anyone breaking the curfew will be warned at first, then citations will be issued.”