Church Point Fire Dept. cancels June 6 car show

The Church Point Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its annual Car Show.

“After much thought and deliberation, we have decided, because of the uncertainty and conditions brought to us by the COVID-19 virus, we have no choice but to cancel our annual car show for this year,” said CPVFD Public Information Officer Berl Adams.

“It has been and will continue to be our goal to bring this event to our community year after year. We have expanded it every year to include more, and it has grown.

“This year we had set in motion plans to bring back the buggies and horse-drawn equipment. We do still have that goal in mind.

“We will reset and look with anticipation to next year."

Those who have already signed up as a sponsor or preregistered will be contacted and may also call (337) 684-5429 for more information.

The fourth annual car show had originally been scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at City Park.