Community Memorial Day Program honors vets, families, public officials

The clouds parted and the sun shone in time for a special Community Memorial Day Program Monday morning.

Held at Levy Park, the event was spearheaded by Charlotte Jeffers and Ann Mire.

Master of ceremonies for the morning activity was Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, who reminded the audience that the freedom to gather in a public space such as Levy Park was paid for by the lives of fallen U.S. veterans — “Freedom is not free,” he said.

Boy Scout Troop 430 handled the posting of the Colors and the National Anthem was performed by Christy Brammer and Banks and Sandra Pruitt.

Broussard delivered the invocation.

Special tribute was paid to all Gold Star Mothers, Fathers and Families; all veterans of the military; all active-duty service men and women; all veterans organizations; and elected officials.

Brammer and the Pruitts performed a moving rendition of Amazing Grace before Mire read the poem Flanders Field.

Prisoners of War and veterans listed as Missing In Action were recognized in a special program by Rick Villejoin.

The program concluded with Taps by Michael McGee and the benediction by Broussard, after which everyone was invited to join in the singing of God Bless America.