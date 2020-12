A pair of COVID-19 testing sites are available in Acadia Parish this week.

Walgreens Pharmacy at 806 Odd Fellows Road, is conducting tests from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today by appointment only.

To register, go to walgreens.com/covid19testing.

For more information call 783-8316.

SWLA Crowley will be conducting tests from 9 a.m. until noon through Wednesday. For more information call 783-5519.

SWLA is located at 526 Crowley-Rayne Highway in Crowley.