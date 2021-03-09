COVID comeback

It’s been a rough year for everyone since the coronavirus pandemic ended life as we knew it last March.

And the Acadia Parish Library System is no exception.

“We were closed on March 16 (2020) and stayed closed until around May,” said Christine Daigle, who assumed the duties of Director of the library system in January.

Even then, the library was only offering “curb-side” services to its patrons.

“But all of our employees really stepped up,” Daigle said. “Our digital programs starting picking up and we were finding creative ways to continue serving the public.”

The library instituted a number of virtual programs and Daigle credited Claire Doré, Programming and Outreach Librarian, with the success of those events.

“Our Summer Reading Program was virtual last year and it probably will be again this year,” Daigle added.

Even now the library is coping with COVID mitigation procedures.

All of the books that are returned by patrons have to be quarantined for seven days after the covers are wiped down, Daigle explained.

“We have tables set up with stacks of books — these are Monday, these are Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.,” she explained.

And because of the quarantine mandate, the libraries are no longer accepting donations of books.

Since the library system, which consists of the Crowley “main library” and six branches throughout the parish, has reopened to the public — with occupancy limits — computer usage has increased, according to Daigle.

She said the Crowley facility usually has 10 computers for public use but, because of social distancing, that number has been reduced to six.

“We also have free wifi that reaches out into the parking lot, so a lot of times we’ll have students sitting in their cars using our wifi for studies,” she said.

Daigle, who grew up in Crowley has been with the Acadia Parish Library since June, 1999. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Louisiana - Lafayette and her Master’s Degree in Library Science from LSU.

Prior to assuming the Director’s position upon the retirement of Ted Landry, she served as Assistant Director.

Taking her place as Assistant Director is Lacey Webster, who lives in northern Erath but grew up in Grand Chenier in Cameron Parish.

Webster worked for the Vermilion Parish Library System for five years as the assistant branch manager in Abbeville. She also worked in the Lafayette Public Library System for three years as the Young Adult Librarian at the South Regional Library. This is her first year in Acadia Parish.

Webster earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Education from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2008 and her Master of Library and Information Science Degree from LSU in 2013.