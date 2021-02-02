COVID testing Wednesday at Health Unit

The Louisiana Office of Public Health and Louisiana Army National Guard will conduct no-cost COVID testing from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Acadia Parish Health Unit at 1029 Capitol Avw.

Pre-registration is recommended at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou. On-site registration will be available. Participants must provide an email address.

The self-administered nasal swab tests are available for anyone 5 years of age and older (no need to pre-register for ages 5 - 17). All participants must wear a mask.

Results will be available online within three to five days.

For more information call (337) 262-5311.

COVID testing is also available at SWLA Crowley, 526 Crowley-Rayne Highway, from 9 a.m. until noon Through Friday, Feb. 5.

Call 783-5519 for an appointment.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 806 Odd Fellows Road, will be conducting COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Register at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Call 783-8316 for more information.