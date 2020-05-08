Daily average of new COVID-19 cases creeping upward in Acadiana

The rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Acadiana did not decrease Wednesday for the sixth consecutive day, with 21 new reported cases in the region.

The new cases brought the total known caseload in the seven-parish region to 1,452, resulting in 121 deaths. The death count in the region remained at 121, the same as the previous day, according to the state’s daily update.

The average number of new cases reported in Acadiana in the past seven days stood at 19.86 on Wednesday. That’s the highest its been since April 28, when the daily average of new cases over the previous week was 22.43.

On April 29, the rolling weekly average had dropped on five of the previous seven days. On Wednesday, it had increased or remained flat for six days in a row. It’s not clear if the recent daily average increases signal a reversal or plateauing of the overall trend in Acadiana’s coronavirus cases, which trended downward consistently starting in the middle of April.

The new cases Wednesday were almost equally spread among five of the region’s seven parishes: Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry, Iberia and Acadia all added four or five new cases. Evangeline and Vermilion saw no change.

Testing is increasing in Acadiana, although it’s hard to say if that’s the reason for recent increases in the rolling seven-day average.

The 1,452 confirmed Acadiana cases represent a 6.8 percent positive test rate, which is less than half of the statewide rate of 15.6 percent.

The World Health Organization has established a 10 percent positive rate as a benchmark for adequate testing capacity.