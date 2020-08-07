Final Salute

Church Point Police Department Capt. Kevin Trahan was laid to rest on Thursday, Aug. 6, after passing away from complications from COVID-19.

Trahan died Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:14 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Hospital in Monroe. He was 59.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Trahan on Thursday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point.

Father Patrick Broussard, pastor of OLSH, officiated the services. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Trahan received a full law enforcement funeral, and people lined Main Street in Church Point Thursday as the procession traveled from Duhon Funeral Home to the church.

When he reached Crowley, law enforcement and first responders lined the U.S. Highway 90 entrance and the Crowley Fire Department hung a large American flag from its ladder truck in honor of the late police captain.

Survivors include Trahan’s wife, Brenda V. Trahan of Crowley; one daughter, Reisha and husband Preston Bergeron of Eunice; two step-daughters, Robyn Pefferkorn of Lafayette, and Meagan Flyte and Blair Guidry of Duson; two sons, Trevor Trahan of Crowley, and Trevin and wife Lyla Trahan,of Iota; two sisters, Lisa Trahan and Dwayne Papillion of Opelousas, and Cindy Trahan and Troy Mouton of Crowley; two grandchildren, Cypress and Rosalie; one step-granddaughter, Remi; his mother-in-law, Renola and Thomas Daigle of Church Point; four sisters-in-law, Debra and husband Dale Thibodeaux of Church Point, Sue and husband Al Venable, of Church Point, Mona Venable and Tommy Bellard of Church Point, and Peggy Venable of Church Point.

Trahan began his law enforcement career with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office in July of 1994. He worked in several different divisions throughout his time there.

While at the Sheriff’s Office, Trahan worked under Sheriff Ken Goss and went on to work under Sheriff Wayne Melancon. Upon completion of Melancon’s term in office, Trahan went to work for the CPPD under Chief Albert Venable as a patrol officer.

Former CPPD Police Chief Venable recalled hiring Trahan onto the town’s police force.

“He was a very good officer,” Venable said. “He was the type of man who could talk to people, which, to me, is a good quality in a police officer,. That is a quality I looked for when I hired an officer. He was a good listener, and he did his job very professionally.”

Trahan continued his career with the CPPD when Thibodeaux took office in January of 2019.

Under Thibodeaux’s administration, Trahan was promoted to captain and assisted in overseeing the operations of the department and training of new officers. He also worked in the Narcotics and Warrant Division.

“The loss of Captain Trahan will leave a great hole in the Police Department, and he will be missed deeply,” Thibodeaux said. “Captain Trahan was a kind and loving man who loved his family and grandchildren more than life itself. There was not one time that you would ask him to do something for you that he would not do it. Kevin was not only a coworker but was my family and brother.

“Kevin would take each young officer and try to instill the fact to them that you can do your job but do it in a professional and caring way. Captain Trahan would say to treat people the way you would want an officer to treat your family.

“Captain Trahan was the only one I knew that could bring you to jail, and he was so kind you would thank him for bringing you to jail.”

Thibodeaux asked that the community keep Trahan’s family and fellow officers in its prayers during this time.