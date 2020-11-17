Free COVID testing at Rice Arena

Louisiana Army National Guard will be conducting free COVID-19 testing Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Acadia Parish Rice Arena at 159 Cherokee Drive.

Testing is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou. On-site registration will be available. Participants must provide an email address.

The self-administered nasal swab tests are available for anyone 5 years of age and older (no need to pre-register for ages 5-17). All participants must wear a mask.

Results will be available online within three to five days.

For more information call 337-262-5311..