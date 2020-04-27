Lafayette General, Vitalant partner in ‘convalescent plasma’ collections

Lafayette General Health has begun working with Vitalant on collecting convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as part of a program to treat patients infected with the virus.

This FDA-approved “emergency investigational new drug” is a special blood product containing antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight the virus.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 patients develop antibodies in the blood against the virus.

Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection.

Convalescent plasma is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 and there is some information that suggests it might help some patients recover from COVID-19.

“Patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating their plasma. Because they fought the infection and beat it, their plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies,” says Lafayette General Health SVP Chief Medical Officer Amanda Logue, MD.

“These antibodies provided one way for the recovered patient’s immune system to fight the virus when they were sick, so their plasma may be able to help others fight off the disease.”

To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, the patient must have a prior COVID-19 diagnosis documented by a laboratory test and meet other eligibility requirements.

Eligibility includes being symptom-free for 28 days or more. If patient has been symptom-free for 14-27 days, a negative COVID-19 test is required.

Those interested in donating their convalescent plasma must call 337-703-3398 or email plasmadonation@lgh.org. Lafayette General Health has a team that will guide you through the necessary documentation and send your paperwork to Vitalant.

Vitalant will then reach out to you to make an appointment.