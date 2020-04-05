Mayor: ‘Life in Crowley will return to normal’

In a message posted Friday on the City of Crowley website, Mayor Tim Monceaux assures the citizens of Crowley that all city services are continuing and stresses this importance of remaining vigilant.

Monceaux posted:

“During these difficult times brought upon us by COVID-19, I feel it is important to demonstrate my administration’s commitment to the safety and well being of our citizens. Our office still remains closed to the public until further notice; however, the City of Crowley is continuing to offer necessary services including police, fire, street, public works, wastewater and animal control. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at City Hall by calling 783-0824.

“As of Friday, April 3, there has been a rise of COVID-19 cases in Acadia Parish, with a total of 72 cases confirmed and one death. My prayers go out to both the family who has lost a loved one and to the families of those who have contracted this awful virus.

“I would like to thank our citizens for following the guidelines that were given to us, and I am asking you to continue to follow the instructions of our governor’s stay-at-home order and to heed the advice of our medical professionals.

“As a community, we must take this pandemic seriously and practice social distancing. Please stay 6 feet apart if you are going to socialize, don’t gather in groups larger than 10 people, and don’t leave your home unless it’s necessary for your well-being or you have an essential job.

“By standing APART we stand TOGETHER. We will get through this but we are all going to have to work together.

“As we move through this crisis, the people of Crowley are strong and resilient. We will win this fight against COVID-19, life in Crowley will return to normal, and I believe we will come back stronger and better than ever.

“In the meantime, thank you for your cooperation and please be patient with the inconveniences COVID-19 has brought upon us. Stay safe and please continue to pray for everyone.”