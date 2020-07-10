Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases reported in La.

As of noon Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,843 and the number of deaths had increased by 16 since Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 71,994 A total of 3,247 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of Thursday.

LDH says that 97 percent of the cases reported to the state on Thursday were from community spread. 39 percent of the cases reported are of individuals aged 29 and under. The collection dates for most of these cases, according to LDH, fall between July 2, and July 9.

Acadia parish is now reporting 1,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths. The number of cases in Acadia climbed by 72 since Wednesday.