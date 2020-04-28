No change in Acadia Parish COVID-19 numbers

Explaining that the state’s numbers don’t meet the criteria for reopening as set forth by the White House, Gov. John Bel Edwards Monday extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15.

“This isn’t the message I had hoped to deliver,” the governor said during a briefing Monday afternoon.

Edwards said he spent most of Sunday pouring over data with epidemiologists and medical experts to find that Louisiana doesn’t have “consistent decreases in new cases,” a requirement of the White House’s reopening guidelines.

However, there are some changes in the new order.

Under the extended order, which will be issued Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed. Those include salons, barber shops, bars and casinos, among other things.

Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of the federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses continue to be permitted to open with fewer than 10 people — including staff — inside.

Three major changes in the new order include:

• Mall will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.

• Restaurant will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat only — no tableside service.

• All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.

In addition, both the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health urge everyone to wear masks whenever in public.

Edwards said he hopes to have better news by May 11. In the interim, some people may see other states opening up, but Louisiana experienced a spread of the virus faster than any of our neighbors, he said.

“I believe we have to be smart in re-opening up our economy, because if we’re not, it won’t be good for public health or the economy — because we will have to slam on the brakes and I don’t think that’s what we want,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 27,286 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. This is 218 more cases than were reported Monday.

A total of 1,758 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This is 61 more deaths than were reported Monday.

There were no changes in the reporting from Acadia Parish from Monday to Tuesday. The parish has recorded 130 cases of the virus with nine deaths to date.

Louisiana has slowed the spread of the virus in recent weeks, as residents have been ordered to stay at home unless going out for essential trips and avoid gatherings. But Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the state’s Office of Public Health, pointed to an unequal slowing of the virus across the state.

While New Orleans has met all three criteria laid out by White House recommendations to begin reopening – two weeks of declines in new cases, hospitalizations and people with COVID-19-like symptoms – other places have not, according to Edwards’ administration. The greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana and northeast Louisiana regions have all seen increasing case counts over the period.

“Our strong recommendation to the governor was it was too soon to remove the stay-at-home restrictions at this time,” Billioux said.

The revised stay-at-home order will be in place until May 16th, when Edwards said he plans to begin phase one of a gradual reopening of the state’s economy if the numbers warrant.

On that date, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services with modifications, worship services can resume in person, salons and personal care businesses can reopen, though businesses and others will have to operate at a reduced 25 percent occupancy.

Bars will remain closed during the phase that begins May 16.

While several other states across the South have take steps to reopen, Edwards pointed to the fact that Louisiana ranks sixth in the nation in cases per capita and that other states in the top 10 in that metric are also not opening on May 1.