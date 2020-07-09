Race Against the Clock Blood Drive begins today

Each year donors in Acadiana look forward to the annual Race Against the Clock blood drive and this year’s drive has a new level of importance.

These unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic have brought to light the importance of on-going blood donations. As more elective surgeries resume and people become more active again, the need for blood in hospitals has increased by over 25 percent in the past few weeks.

Regular blood donations ensure there is never a shortage of blood.

Vitalant is now providing COVID-19 antibody testing for successful donations. Now donors can double up by saving lives and learning their antibody status. (Learn more about antibody testing at Vitalant.org/antibodytest.)

This is not a diagnostic test; if you are sick please do not donate. However, if you are positive for the COVID-19 antibody, or if you have recovered from COVID-19, you are asked to sign up to become a convalescent plasma donor. (You can sign up at vitalant.org/covidfree.)

The antibodies in plasma can help a critically ill coronavirus patient fight and overcome the disease.

Donate at the annual Race Against the Clock Blood Drive on Thursday, July 9, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Saturday, July 11,1 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Vitalant donation center at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette..

All donors will receive an event T-shirt, a pint of Blue Bell ice cream, a re-usable tote, coupon for free half dozen donut holes from Ricky Meche’s Donut King and a coupon for free McCafe drink from McDonald’s while supplies last.

Donors are also entered for drawings to win a number of valuable prizes.

“No matter what is going on in our world, the need for blood never stops. The COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us all the vital importance of blood; from daily blood needs to convalescent plasma for critical coronavirus patient care,” said Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communication manager with Vitalant.

“Donors are needed, especially now, to ensure the blood supply is ready to serve patients in need right here in Acadiana.”

Strict safety measures will be enforced to keep donors and the collection team safe during COVID-19. In order to effectively uphold social distancing standards, appointments are strongly encourages. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Please come to your donation with a face covering that covers both your nose and mouth.