Supt. Richard: Scenarios explored for school start

Given the COVID-19 variables that exist for all schools statewide, Superintendent Scott Richard and the Acadia Parish School System staff is busy with a variety of plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our school system, along with all other school systems, and based on the latest Louisiana Department of Education guidance, continues to plan for various scenarios related to the opening of school,” Richard said.

He outlined the various scenarios as:

• a normal, routine start to school in August based on the current calendar;

• a modified start based on the latest occupancy guidelines and social distancing guidelines that would require us to conduct school using a modified schedule focused on in-person attendance on some days of the week and distance-learning on other days of the week; and

• a total distance-learning environment that would be needed if all schools would not be able to be used.

“Obviously, we all would prefer the normal, routine opening of school,” Richard said, “however, none of us can predict what restrictions may be in place in coming months with COVID-19.

“We hope to receive more definitive guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education and the state of Louisiana as it relates to requirements for the opening of school in the coming weeks. We realize that this is not the best case for all stakeholders, and, we do hope that we can start as normal as possible.

“In order to best prepare our district for those various scenarios, we’ve prioritized federal dollars received from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act) to address a number of initiatives.”

Richard explained that the system is currently following the LDOE’s allowable uses and priorities for that funding that include:

• building capacity to reopen and close schools when necessary and continue with quality learning with a mix of low-tech and high-tech remote learning opportunities;

• adopting flexible and opportunistic calendars and school schedules that maximize learning along with continuous learning when closure is necessary;

• implementing effective communication with students, parents, and schools during the pandemic;

• 1-to-1 student ratio for electronic devices and internet connectivity for every student preK-12 and a plan to issue devices for use at home;

• accessing high quality screeners in English Language Arts and Math in order to accurately diagnose learning gaps;

• planning for continuous use of high quality Tier 1 curricula during a closure or during a modified schedule;

• ensuring the well-being of all students and staff is maintained regardless of a modified schedule;

• providing professional development for teachers and staff that focuses on high quality curricula and training on distance learning protocols/methods;

• planning adaptive staffing plans to be used during closure or modified operations; and,

• ultimately ensuring that all campuses are properly focused on cleanliness, sanitation and proper health screenings for all individuals associated with the learning process during a pandemic.

“Our major priority areas have been focused on the 1-to-1 student-to-device ratio for grades preK-12 and we feel comfortable that we can accomplish this requirement with the understanding that every district in America is also working toward this goal and supply and demand may delay the availability of some device production in the short-term,” Richard said.

“We’ve also focused on providing every instructional position (teachers, other staff and administrators) with a modern, up-to-date laptop device in order to facilitate distance learning.”

Accompanying the provision of devices is the school system’s efforts to enhance everyone’s proficiency with the virtual learning platform, Google.

“We’ve ramped up training in all aspects of the Google Classroom experience and we have been working continuously to update curricula resources at the district level and with curricula vendors so that the resources are more user-friendly in a virtual learning setting,” the superintendent explained.

Richard acknowledged that the biggest challenge the parish faces is equitable, high-quality internet access for all students.

“We’ve administered a technology survey to the approximately 5,000 households that make up our student population in the parish and we continue to receive valuable information about internet connectivity gaps that exist in the parish,” he said.

District efforts have also included virtual meetings with just about every internet vendor/provider that services Acadia Parish in order to get a more accurate assessment of strengths and weaknesses so staff can work to close those gaps should in the event of a shift to an all virtual schedule.

“The internet connectivity challenge is one that will present the most concern as we have limited control over the basic infrastructure associated with providing high-quality internet connectivity, especially in the most rural parts of the parish. However, we will use all available resources to close as many gaps as we can,” Richard explained.

The school system also is working to enhance efforts to provide a structured, virtual school program for the upcoming school year, which was a goal despite COVID-19. Richard said he hopes to have more details available the closer we get to August 2020.

“We’re currently offering a more structured high school credit recovery program for high school students this summer through our online learning platform,” he said. “That program is going well while, at the same time, allowing us to troubleshoot some challenges that exist with connectivity and work through new processes whereby we are temperature checking all students and staff that need to visit the high schools in-person when they need to test or need more in-depth academic assistance.

“At the end of the day, we know we must be able to be more flexible when it comes to the overall schedule associated with school given all of the uncertainties that exist with the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s our hope to have school as we normally do even with some additional safety measures in place, as there is no substitute for having a high-quality teacher actually teaching and working with our students in the normal school setting.

“However, we are confident that we will be able to adapt better to the conditions we may be faced with in the future as we work to plan with our district staff, LDOE staff, school staff, other school system staff and the community.

“The Acadia Parish community is resilient and we will make every effort to plan for every scenario that may be presented to us and effectively communicate with our communities so that we can all be successful. We’re thankful for the dedicated employees that we have in Acadia and our school board also understands the need for us to be flexible and ready to the best of our ability for the uncertainty that may lie ahead given this world-wide pandemic.”