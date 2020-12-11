Thanksgiving coronavirus bump arrives in Acadiana

After a brief lull, Acadiana’s fall coronavirus outbreak appears to be ramping up again in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Positivity is rising across the region, and the percentage of tests resulting in new cases is again rising. The trend is evident in the two different ways the state reports new test results.

New cases as a proportion of tests topped 11 percent on a rolling seven-day basis for three straight days through Dec. 2, the most recent date for which data is available via the state’s weekly “date-of-test” report.

That has not happened since mid-July.

In November, when the fall spike began, the percentage of tests yielding new cases quickly surged above 10 percent, where it appeared to plateau and then slightly decrease in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The state’s daily reports show similar recent trends.

Weekly caseloads began to dip at the end of last month, at a quicker pace than test volumes. Cases then started to rebound this month, roughly in line with new tests. But case growth over the last seven days nearly tripled the increase in new tests.

The weekly reports assign test results to the days the tests were taken, and they are published on a one-week lag. They are generally more reliable for tracking infectious spread than the state’s daily reports, which publish lab results as the state receives them.

For the most part, the daily reports show results within a few days of the test dates — but they sometimes include results that are weeks or months old, which can distort weekly trends.

At the same time, the daily reports separate molecular and antigen test results. The weekly reports combine both types of test results.

Molecular tests are more accurate, and people who test positive for the first time are counted as a confirmed new case. Those who test positive with an antigen test are counted as a probable new case.

The weekly positivity rate in the seven-parish Acadiana region, meanwhile, jumped from 10.7 percent to 12.5 percent as of Dec. 2, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Like the weekly date of test reports, positivity rates are released on a week lag. However, the department does not release the data underlying the calculations, which factor all positive test results, including multiple positives from people who test more than once in one week.

The positivity rates also exclude results from labs that do not report negative test results.

The resumed increase in new cases in Acadiana had not yet showed up in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the region at the start of this week, though that may be changing.