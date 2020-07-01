Three O’Clock meal distribution schedule tweaked for holiday

The Three O’Clock Project is making some changes in its distribution schedule this week due to the Independence Day holiday.

The free grab and go meals are available to any child 18 years of age and younger.

Meal distributions will continue today in Crowley and Iota, but this week Rayne’s site will be moving to a new day and time — Thursday, July 2.

Rayne’s distribution is normally on Friday but with The Independence Day observation on Friday July 3, dates had to be adjusted.

Crowley distribution is today from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rice Festival Building. In Iota, distribution will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church

In Rayne, distribution starts at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Frog Festival Pavilion.