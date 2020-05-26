UL holds virtual commencement; Acadia grads named

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Spring 2020 graduates were recognized for academic achievement – and strength of character – during a record-breaking virtual commencement on Friday.

The 1,905 degrees conferred are the most for a single semester in UL Lafayette history – and the milestones don’t stop there.

The Spring 2020 class is also one of the most diverse. The 1,173 degrees conferred to women are the most ever. The University also awarded 282 degrees to African American students, the fourth-largest total in history.

Eighty-eight degrees were awarded to Hispanic students, the most ever. Fifty-two Asian students, the second-most in school history, earned degrees.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 1,594 graduates, and master’s degrees were awarded to 284 graduates. Both are records.

In addition, 22 graduates earned doctoral degrees. Five graduate certificates were awarded.

The ceremonies were themselves unprecedented, the first virtual commencement in University history.

The decision to hold virtual ceremonies was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in a ban on large gatherings. Spring graduates will be recognized during a televised commencement celebration on Saturday and again in-person at a later date.

Virtual ceremonies for the University’s eight academic colleges and the Graduate School were posted online. Viewers were able to see messages from graduates themselves; these personalized pages included submitted photos, videos and quotes.

Each ceremony included welcome and congratulatory messages from administrators, college deans and student leaders.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, University president, noted the effects COVID-19 had on graduates’ final semesters, but praised them with words such as courage, resilience, optimism, ingenuity and compassion.

“These traits, combined with the knowledge that you’ve gained here and the skills that you have sharpened, will ensure that a brighter and better future remains ahead for yourselves, your loved ones and for our broader community,” Savoie said.

Dr. Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, told students that while “the circumstances that precipitated the format of today’s Commencement have been challenging to everyone, today is a great day in your life.”

“You are the (University’s) greatest success,” Hebert said.

“We will have the opportunity to gather with you at a later time, and we look forward to that day. But we simply could not allow this day to pass without formally conferring the degrees that you have earned.”

The virtual ceremonies will remain accessible via links on the University’s website.

Acadia Parish graduates include:

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts: Nicole Bertrand, Elise Calhoun and Natalie Marie Kojis.

Business Administration: Jacob Austin Arceneaux, Gavin C. Bourgeois, Hunter Nicole Guidry and Brennan Jared Johnson.

Education: Sage Sierra Bischoff, Beau Daigle, Brooke Daigle, Cassidy Layne Dailey, Gabriela Fernandez, Holly Elizabeth Gaspard, Aimee H. Humble, John Middlebrooks, Zachary Blaine Miller, Anna Thi Ngo and Mackenzie Layne Trahan.

Engineering: Trey D. Aymond, Troy Michael Breaux, Nicholas Dore, Hannah Shayne Douget, Jordan Bryce Elliott, William Riley Frank, Kolby Dayne Joseph Guidry, Seth Michael Harson, Claiton A. Johnson, Emily Anne Lawson, Blade Keith Leger, Bailey Charles Leger, Jacob P. Leleux, Myles Andrew Moreau, Ivy Joseph Thibodeaux and John-Wyatt Treme.

Liberal Arts: Lauren Marie Babineaux, Bethany M. Common, Dinah Doucet, Brodie James Douget, Alyson Claire Dupuis, Bethany Josina Leonards, Alisia Lynn Menard, Jake Thomas Vidrine, Carson Wayne Whatley and Joseph Bosco Zeringue.

Nursing and Allied Health Professions: Rachel Alyssa Darbonne, Seth Paul Gauthier, Sydni Guidry, Tracy Herpin, Abigail Lydia Lafosse, Briley Paige Leon, Mckenzie Claire Meche, Brittney Nolan and Tatelyn Elizabeth Tauzin.

Sciences: David Jose Gonzalez, Sydney Renee Manuel, Seth Michael Mouton and Andrew Thomas Piron.

University College: Lydia Elizabeth Broussard, Raymond L. Calais, Glenn Dale Daigle, Garrett R. Heath, Kyle Dmitri Kaamil, Emma Simar, Hannah Marie Stanford, Daxx Joseph Thibodeaux and Joella D. Venable.

Masters Degree

Business Administration: Amanda Marie Choate, Alison Kostic Chockley, Tyler James Mayeux, Devin Kyle Nugent, Lesley Francis Rougeau, Courtney Ann Suire, Matthew Taylor and Manyonh Nini Vidrine.

Education: Derek Paul Scott.

Liberal Arts: Amy Kathryn Boudreaux.