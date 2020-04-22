UL student, Crowley native, featured on ‘CBS This Morning’

UL Lafayette’s Christine Savoie has a knack for sewing. She also has a penchant for helping others.

The history graduate student from Crowley has woven the hobby and altruism to create face masks she’s donating to health care workers and the public.

Her efforts were detailed on a recent “CBS This Morning” episode that featured “video diaries” about people’s lives as they practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

It featured an art historian, a therapist, an emergency room nurse and Savoie.

The segments formed a composite of “the new normal,” from the challenges of balancing home life and work, the hardships of working in a hospital, and ways people are supporting others.

Savoie told CBS she is “glad I’m doing my part and can help others, especially since the (Centers for Disease Control) suggested that everyone who goes out in public wear a face mask.”

She also recently launched a Facebook page called “Sewing with Savoie” to provide free face masks or sewing materials for people who want to make their own.