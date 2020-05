After the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jon Bel Edwards due to the COVID-19 threat, The Post-Signal suspended its publication of Upcoming Events.

We plan to resume the printing of our Upcoming Events section in the immediate future.

If your club, group or organization is resuming its normal activities and once again would like to be included in Upcoming Events, contact the Lifestyles Editor by email at lifestyles@crowleytoday.com or by phone at 783-3450.