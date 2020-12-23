Vaccine arrives in Acadia

Doctors, staff and frontline workers in the healthcare system were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Ochsner Health received some of its first supplies of the FDA-approved vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14. It was distributed throughout its 40-hospital system in order to inoculate the thousands of front-line workers.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved under Emergency Use Authorization on Dec. 11 and distributed to hospitals and health facilities across the United States.

Just one week later, Moderna’s vaccine was approved.

In order to obtain an emergency use authorization, the FDA weighed the vaccine’s benefits against possible side effects. An emergency use authorization is not a full FDA approval, but it allows those outside of a clinical or hospital setting to obtain the vaccine.

As the OAGH staff was inoculated, each was asked to write his/her reason for agreeing to be vaccinated. The responses were posted on the wall.