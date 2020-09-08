Workforce numbers still down in tri-parish area

The Tri-Parish workforce numbers for July remained below those of a year ago as the coronavirus impact lingers.

The total workforce in July was 64,100, down 13% from the July 2019 workforce of 68,722.

St. Landry Parish’s July workforce was 29,333, down 10% from the July 2019 workforce of 32,672.

The Evangeline Parish workforce in July was 11,406, down 4% from the 11,882 counted in July 2019.

In Acadia Parish, the July workforce was 23,361, down 3% from the 24,168 in July 2019.

The workforce includes those employed and those looking for jobs.

Unemployment rates in July were:

— St. Landry Parish, 10.4%, up from 6.9% in July 2019 and unchanged from June.

— Acadia Parish, 8.6%, up from 5.8% in July 2019, and down from 8.7% in June.

— Evangeline Parish, 10%, up from 7.2% in July 2019 and up from 9.8% in June.

The employment statistics released Aug. 28 are not adjusted for season factors such as weather and holidays.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 9.9%; down 0.5% points from June 2020’s revised not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 10.4%.

Since June 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 23,679 from 1,811,785 to 1,835,464 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased 164,890.

Since June 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased 6,906 from 209,370 to 202,464 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 86,715.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 2,600 jobs from 1,819,500 to 1,822,100 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 138,200 jobs.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 6,000 jobs from 1,503,500 to 1,509,500 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 134,000 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 16,773 from 2,021,155 in June 2020 to 2,037,928 in July 2020. When compared to July 2019, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force decreased by 78,175.

Not seasonally adjusted July 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

— Alexandria: 7.4%, up from 5.9% in July 2019, but down from 7.5% from June.

— Baton Rouge: 9.1%, up from 5.1% in July 2019, but down from 9.6% from June.

— Hammond: 12.1%, up from 6.4% in July 2019, but down from 12.6% from June.

— Houma: 8.5%, up from 5% in July 2019, but down from 8.7% from June.

— Lafayette: 9.1%, up from 5.3% in July 2019, but down from 9.2% from June.

— Lake Charles: 9.8%, up from 4.6% in July 2019, but unchanged from 9.8% from June.

— Monroe: 8.3%, up from 5.9% in July 2019, but down from 8.5% from June.

— New Orleans: 11.9%, up from 5.1% in July 2019, but down from 12.8% from June.

— Shreveport: 9.4%, up from 5.7% in July 2019, but down from 9.8% from June.