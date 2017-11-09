2017 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest winners named

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
The winners of this years International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, beginning second from left, Joshua Dietz, Teen Division Tri-Color winner; Aubrey Broussard, Children’s Division, Tri-Color winner and Jr. Chef; Alex Welch, Intermediate Division Tri-Color winner; Greta Linsey, Adult Division Tri-Color winner; and Beverly Klummp, Chef de Riz. Congratulating them were Kane Webb of the USA Rice Federation, far left, and Letha Vincent, Rice and Creole Cookery Contest chairman, far right.
Judges for the Children’s Division of the 2017 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Davis Dautreil, Jane Loewer, Kara Bergeron, Jenny Deville; standing, Ellan Kay Baggett, Kurt Guidry, Judia LaCombe and Francis Bihm.
Judges for the Intermediate Division of the 2017 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Joanie Schendel, Laura Signorelli, Warren Guidry, Ben Mitchell; standing, Sharon Constantin, Sheila Francis, Julie Hebert and Greta Lindsey.
Judges for the Teen Division of the 2017 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Dora Johnson, Patty Simon, Yvette Cormier, Margaret Jones; standing, Diane P. Miller, Cathy Habetz, Betty McCall, Faye Istre and Stella Guidry.
Judges for the Adult Division of the 2017 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Kane Webb, Jeremy Hebert, Rose Breaux, Tony Broussard; standing, Steve Jones, Paul Gregg III, Stuart Barash, Sandy Marx and Johnny Simon.
Acadia and Jeff Davis Volunteers for Family and Community Club members serving as hostesses for the 81st International Rice Festival Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Mary Ann Sagrera, Babs Simon, Martha Grantham, Ernie Freeman, Sylvia Freeman, Betty Miller, Lois Richard; first row standing, Alice Pastor and Sharon Romero, Nellie Cheek, Rusty Leonards, Mary Credeur, Rosie Trahan, Audrey Myers, Jeanette Crochet, Marilyn Strickland, Brandi Martin; second row standing, Ella Thevis, Wilma LeJeune.
4-H Jr. Leaders/Ambassadors assisting with the 81st IRF Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Harley LeBlanc, Braille Cormier, Megan Breaux, Alaina Vincent, Alexis Vincent; standing, Hannah LeBlanc, Kathryn LeBlanc, Cole Zaunbrecher and Eulalie Cormier.