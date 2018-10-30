2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest winners named

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
On hand for the presentation of Tri-Color Awards in the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were,from left, Letha Vincent, contest chair; Kane Webb, USA Rice; Laurie Bellard of Lafayette, Adult Division Tri-Color winner; Kody Arton of New Iberia, Teen Division Tri-Color winner; Natalie Hulin of Evangeline, Intermediate Tri-Color winner; Mary Jemison, USA Rice; and Paula Stewart, contest co-chair. Emma Trahan of Kaplan, who could not be present because she was in school, was the Children’s Division Tri-Color winner and was also selected as the Junior Chef de Riz.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Children’s Division of the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Nathan Trahan, Phyllis M. Benoit, Gene Daigle, Sharon Core; standing, Eric Loewer, Diane P. Miller, Melanie Lormand, Jean Menard and Harold Miller.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Intermediate Division of the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Fr. Jason Vidrine, Johnny Simon, Don Alleman, Jessica Guillot; standing, Carey Lawson, Warren Guidry, Casey Young and Rose Breaux.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Teen Division of the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, April Thahan Sheila Wagner, Lynn Broussard, Brad Core; standing, Jerod Punty, Janet Touchton, Rhonda Bussy, Becca Higgins and Benji Guillot.
THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Judges for the Adult Division of the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were, seated from left, Congressman Clay Higgins, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, Kathryn Loewer, Emily Stoma; standing, Alan Lawson, Larry Rayder, Debbie LeBlanc, Traci Breaux, Heather Cloud and Lelia Thrasher.