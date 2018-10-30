2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest winners named

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

On hand for the presentation of Tri-Color Awards in the 2018 Rice and Creole Cookery Contest were,from left, Letha Vincent, contest chair; Kane Webb, USA Rice; Laurie Bellard of Lafayette, Adult Division Tri-Color winner; Kody Arton of New Iberia, Teen Division Tri-Color winner; Natalie Hulin of Evangeline, Intermediate Tri-Color winner; Mary Jemison, USA Rice; and Paula Stewart, contest co-chair. Emma Trahan of Kaplan, who could not be present because she was in school, was the Children’s Division Tri-Color winner and was also selected as the Junior Chef de Riz.