First place in this year’s IRF Door Decorating Contest business category went to Marlene’s Sewing and Alterations and Tiny Toes Boutique, which included a decorated window reminiscent of year’s past.

Saja Hoffpauir, right, of the Crowley Garden Club presents Marlene LeJeune with the blue ribbon.

Hair, Tanning and Beyond’s entry took second prize in this year’s IRF Door Decorating Contest. It featured rice in a variety of forms, as well as implements used to farm rice.

The third place winner in this year’s IRF door decorating business category went to Crowley City Hall. Saja Hoffpauir, right, of the Crowley Garden Club, presents a ribbon to, from left, Jackie Richard and City of Crowley Tourism Director Charlotte Jeffers.

Katie and Larry Chiasson won first in the residential category of the IRF Door Decorating Contest.

The front door of their residence was elegantly swagged with an abundance of rice. INSET: Judges Marlene Brantley, president of the Crowley Garden Club, and Dr. Ezora Proctor of the West Crowley Beautification Board hang the first place ribbon on the Chiassons’ side door, which was also overflowing with rice.

Dolores Cryer’s well-decorated home took second place in the IRF Door Decorating Contest residential category.

Third place in the IRF Door Decorating Contest residential category went to Sarah Treadway, who incorporated rice into her beautiful fallscape.

81st IRF Door Decorating winners announced

Mon, 10/23/2017 - 1:47pm Saja Hoffpauir

In conjunction with the 81st International Rice Festival, the Crowley Garden Club sponsored a Door Decorating Contest with both business ...

