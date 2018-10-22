Garden Club Rice Festival Door Decorating winners announced

Delores Cryer handily snagged the first place prize in this year’s Crowley Garden Club’s International Rice Festival Door Decorating Contest with her superhero-themed decorations. Garden club member Saja Hoffpauir, right, presents the blue ribbon to Cryer.
Jenny Guidry won second place with her harvest-themed decorations, which included rice used in a variety of manners. Hoffpauir hangs Guidry’s red ribbon on her wreath.
Taking third place honors in this year’s Crowley Garden Club’s International Rice Festival Door Decorating Contest was Acadiana After-Hours Walk-In Clinic. Garden club member Sissy Gall, far left, presents the award to, kneeling from left, Ashley Thibodeaux, Amber Benoit; front row standing, Beverly Walker, Angela Bearb; back row standing, Kim Richard, Justin Rozas and Ashley Bearb.