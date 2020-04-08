Article Image Alt Text

Librarian Bernie Sarver reads Mary Alice Fontenot’s “Clovis Crawfish and His Friends” during Children’s Story Time.

Acadia Parish Library expands weekday digital programming

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 2:12pm
CROWLEY

This week, the Acadia Parish Library changed up its digital programming to include more variety.
Now the library will be posting not only digital children’s programs, but how-to’s and crafts for older kids, teens and adults, as well as Friday night bedtime stories.
The schedule for the month of April includes:
• Mondays, 10 a.m. – Children’s Story Time;
• Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – Teen and Adult Crafts and How-To’s;
Fridays, 10 a.m. – Kids’ Craft Hour; and
Fridays, 7 p.m. – Bedtime Stories with the Library.
All of the Acadia Parish Library’s digital programming will be streamed live on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/acadiaparishlibrary/).

