Gallery to offer tours on Saturday

This Saturday, the Gallery in Crowley will have its first walk-in gallery tour and exhibit since mid-March.

The currently featured exhibit is “Cypersscapes” with artist Richard Lemoine.

The Gallery has been arranged with stations so guests can feel comfortable 6 feet apart, and printed programs will provide information regarding the artist at each station.

Each tour will accommodate five to eight people, with tours beginning on the hour and half-hour.

The first tour will begin at 10 a.m., and tours will continue until everyone wishing to tour the Gallery has been accommodated.

Masks are required, although family (and friends that are comfortable together) can tour with two people per station. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, local artist Harold Letz has donated one of his new pieces, fresh from beneath the brushes of his landscape-colored pallet, to be raffled.

The painting will be on display, and raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each.

Tickets will continue to be available at the Gallery from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The raffle drawing is scheduled for Friday Aug. 14.